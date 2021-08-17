Louisville – Mary “Virginia” Norris Stiles, of Louisville, passed away August 16, 2021 at Belmont Village in St. Matthews, Kentucky. Virginia was born in Warren County, Kentucky on September 15, 1932 to the late Henry Augustus “Gus” Norris and Lois Orene Lewis Norris. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alvin D. Stiles; sisters, Lois Evelyn, Francis Elizabeth, Billie Jean, and Flora Louise Norris. Virginia graduated from Bristow High School in 1951 and furthered her education at Western Kentucky University and the University of Louisville. She pursued her love of education as a teacher and guidance counselor at Butler High School. She retired in 1988 after 30 years of service. She continued her passion as a member of Shively Baptist Church and the Agape Sunday School class. She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Anita Stiles Dahl (Don); foster brother, John Douglas Lewis; brothers-in-law, Joseph and Homer Stiles (Laura); nieces, Augustina “Tina” Belcher Butler and Jamie Belcher; nephew, Jeffrey Belcher; great-nephew, David Puckett II; great-nieces, Melissa and Jessica Puckett; great-great-nephews, David Puckett III, and Landon and Dillon Burgan, as well as many cousins. Guests are invited to a visitation Friday, August 20, 2021 from 3-7pm EST at Arch L. Heady Westport, 7410 Westport Road, Louisville, KY, 40222. A second visitation will be held on Sunday, August 22, 2021 from 2-6pm CST at Hardy & Son Funeral Home 3098 Louisville Road, Bowling Green, KY, 42101 with a funeral service to follow on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 11am CST. with burial at Plums Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to WHAS Crusade for Children and Hosparus of Louisville. Please visit us online at archlheadywestport.com to leave a condolence.
