Mary W. Karnuk, 71 of Franklin, KY passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 11 am until 2 pm with service at 2 pm at Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane) in Bowling Green, KY with cremation to follow.
Mrs. Mary Karnuk was born December 31, 1951, in Pennsville, NJ, the daughter of Donald and Estella Yeager. On October 27, 1990, she married Arthur (Sonny) Karnuk in Richwood, NJ, and later found their forever home in Franklin, KY.
Mrs. Mary Karnuk was a member of the Rolling Meadows Red Larks and the Red Hat Society. She was also past Vice-President of the Ozark County Chamber of Commerce. While raising her family, she was a Cub Scout and
Brownie Leader. She was also Team Mother for her children's Little League and Softball teams. Mary's greatest joys in life were her grandchildren. Mary and Sonny loved camping and fishing together.
Mary is survived by her beloved husband Arthur (Sonny) Karnuk. Her children John Wojculewski, Jr (Brenda), Maurice Davis, Tracy Cronk (Donald), and her extended family, Kim Young (Ron). 8 Grandchildren, Stefanie,
DonMichael, Shelby, Jimmy, Dawn, John, Michael and Destinee and 8 Great Grandchildren all currently residing in NJ. Brother, Bill Yeager (Louise) of AR and William Karnuk (Lisa) of NJ.
Mary was predeceased in death by both of her parents, her brother Marland, her daughter Karen and her brother-in-laws, Robert and John.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.