Scottsville – Mary West Herrington, 76, of Scottsville, KY passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the Medical Center at Scottsville.
The Scottsville, KY native was a retired deputy circuit court clerk under the W.E. Marcrum and Frank Meador terms. She was a member of Union Chapel United Methodist Church since 1953 where she served as pianist, organist and youth Sunday School teacher, a member of the MYF, founding member of the Unionette Homemakers and member and former president of the Jayceettes.
She was a daughter of the late Dexter Ray Huntsman and Comilla Dean Meador Huntsman and wife of the late Gerald D. West. She is survived by her husband: Howard Herrington, Scottsville, KY; 4 sons: Clint West and wife, Sherry, and Eric West, all of Scottsville, KY; Tyler West and wife, Kate, Bowling Green, KY; Aaron West and wife, Rebecca, Spring Hill, TN; 2 step daughters: Terri Stanley and husband, Bruce, and Cathy Barnes and husband, Gary, all of Franklin, KY; 4 brothers: Will Huntsman and wife, Brenda, Alvaton, KY; Edward Huntsman and wife, Beverly, Smiths Grove, KY; Harold Huntsman, Woodburn, KY; Rickie Huntsman and wife, Kim, Scottsville, KY; 3 sisters: Martha Morrison and husband, Kenneth, Frankfort, KY; Brenda Arterburn and husband, Phillip, and Lenda Smith and husband, Jackie, all of Scottsville, KY; 6 grandchildren: Erica Graves (Seth), Matthew West (Tori), Joshua West, Peyton West, Ariana West and Chloe West; 3 great grandchildren: Isaiah Graves, Sybil Graves and Hotchner West; 3 step grandchildren: Kari Barnes, Kory Barnes and Kacy Barnes.
She was preceded in death by a brother: Alton J. Huntsman and a sister-in-law: Kathy Huntsman.
A private graveside service will be Thursday at Union Chapel Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, a drive-thru will be 12:00 noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Goad Funeral Home. We ask that you remain in your cars. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Union Chapel Cemetery Fund or the charity of your choice. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home. www.goadfh.com.
