Bowling Green – Maryland Joyce Amos, 74, of Bowling Green passed away March 8, 2023 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. The Bowling Green native was born April 17, 1948 to the late Roy Amos and Lassie Jane Neal Hardcastle. Maryland worked as a beautician for 45 years. She was a loving mother to many who had a good, caring heart. Survivors include her sons, Derek Brown of Scottsville, Adam Brown, Spencer Harp, and William Harp all of Bowling Green; several grandchildren; and sister, Linda Deglow of Ohio. A visitation with family and friends will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. Monday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Cremation was chosen. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
