Bowling Green - Matthew David Copas of Bowling Green, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 30, 2022. He was 46 years old.
Preceded in death by his mother, Melinda Nicklaus Copas, Matthew is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Mandy; his father Scottie Lee Copas and mother-in-law Linda Taylor; his sister Michelle Copas Jones (Jason) and sister-in-law Vicki Floyd; nieces Melinda Gann and Jennifer Gann; nephew A.J. Floyd; his fur babies Charlie Brown & Lucy along with many other family members and friends.
A Greenwood High School graduate, Matthew enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing. He was a true outdoorsman and had a love for nature. Some will remember him as "Foo-Foo" while others will remember him as "Porkchop", but those who knew him well will remember him as a loyal friend and devoted companion. Matthew was very lovable and had an easy-going personality, never met a stranger and he liked to have a good time whatever he was doing.
Visitation for Matthew will be on Tues. July 5th, 2022 from 9am thru 3pm with a chapel service to begin at 3pm, all at J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel, Bowling Green, KY.
