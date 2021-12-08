Bowling Green, Kentucky – Matthew Wayne Crabtree, age 71 of Brentwood, Tennessee and a native of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Entered into rest on December 6, 2021, in Williamson County, Tennessee. Visitation-1:00 PM-2:30 PM Friday, December 10, 2021, at Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. 201 Center Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101. Military Honors and Interment-3:00 PM Friday, December 10, 2021, at Brock-Beery Veterans Cemetery, 1209 Fairview Avenue, Bowling Green, Kentucky. www.burnamandsonmortuary.com