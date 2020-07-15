Glasgow - Mattie Peden Lee, 96, formerly of Glasgow, died Monday, July 13, 2020 in Bowling Green. A native of Barren County, she was the daughter of the late Charlie and Byrd Lyon Peden.
Survivors include her daughter Valerie Lee Dodd of Bowling Green; four grandchildren; one brother, Allen Peden and his wife Mary Frances of Glasgow. A more complete listing will be published later.
A walk-through visitation will be held 2 to 4 pm Saturday and from 12 to 2 pm Sunday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens.
