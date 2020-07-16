Glasgow - Mattie E. Lee, of Glasgow, KY passed away from COVID-19 on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, KY. She was 96 years young.
A daughter of the late Charles Flemon Peden and Byrd Lyons Peden, Mattie was a graduate of Temple Hill High School and was an active member of South Green Street Church of Christ in Glasgow and Lehman Avenue Church of Christ in Bowling Green.
She was an employee of Moran Motors, the National Stores and Watson's and she loved working with the public. After retiring and moving to Bowling Green, Mattie joined Mary Kay. She loved working with and meeting new people as a consultant. She gained so much confidence and joy from the camaraderie. She was the eldest consultant in her group and was made to feel special and appreciated.
Mattie was an ardent believer in the power of positive thinking. When she wasn't inspiring others with her unwavering optimism, she loved to sew and was a brilliant seamstress. Unlike many women of her generation, she did not relish cooking. She did, however, have a penchant for baking and enjoyed sharing the fruits (pies) of her labor with loved ones.
Mattie was dearly loved by her family and friends throughout her long life. She loved to laugh and have fun. She will be profoundly missed by all who loved her.
She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Kenneth H. Lee of Glasgow, KY (jeweler and owner of Lee's Watch Shop and an RR Donnelley retiree) and 6 brothers; Lonnie, Hollis, Roy, Robert, and Willie Francis Peden, 3 sisters; Lois Hanking, Margaret Peden and Helen Horton. She is survived by one daughter, Valerie Lee Dodd of Bowling Green; one brother, Allen Peden (Mary Frances) and one sister-in-law, Valeria Peden, all of Barren County, four grandchildren; Sammy Lowe (Daphne) of Morehead, KY, Melissa Richardson (Todd) of Lafayette, LA, Dani Anders (Shai) and Annie Dodd (Brad) all of Bowling Green, 6 great-grandchildren; Dorian Hemerick, Betsy Richardson, Sam Richardson, Zachary Lowe, Molly Michael, Lucy Collins and several nieces and nephews.
Out of an abundance of caution with several members of Mattie's immediate family being exposed to COVID-19, there will be a walk through visitation at Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home in Glasgow, KY on Saturday from 2-4 PM and on Sunday from 12-2 PM. Family and friends can go to the funeral home's website to access a tribute to Mattie.
Mattie was a compassionate woman who would want everyone to be safe and to cherish time with their family.
