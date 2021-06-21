Glasgow – Maureen Geralds Ross, 91, of Bowling Green and formerly of Glasgow, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021 at her son’s residence in Bowling Green. Maureen was born March 3, 1930, in Monroe County the daughter of the late Bryan Geralds and Kate Milam Geralds.
She is survived by her husband, whom she married December 23, 1946, Ray Eugene “Gene” Ross; three sons, Michael Ross (Debbie) of Bowling Green, Tommy Ross (Stephanie) of Bowling Green, and Marty Ross (Tonya) of Glasgow; grandchildren, Michael Ross (Reba), Chris Ross (Tracy), Jonathan Ross (Krista), Dr. Anne Marie Ellis (Trey), Dr. Laura Ross, and Zac Ross (Emily), and Zoie Ross; great grandchildren, Dr. Katie Weakly (James), Gabe Ross, Luke Ross, John Robert Ross, Olivia Ross, Jon Patrick Ross, Ethan Ross, Lila Ellis, and Beckett Ellis; three sisters, Colleen Williams (Billy Frank), Runelle Strode, and Gerene Brown. Several nieces and nephews also survive.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one son, David Ross; brothers, John, Terry, Faye, and Ray Geralds; sister, Betty Brown.
Funeral service will be 1:00pm Wednesday, June 23rd at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm and on Wednesday morning until time for service at the funeral home.