Brownsville - Mautie "Red" Howard Jr. age 66 of Brownsville, passed away at his residence on Sunday. He was born in Louisville, KY to the Late Mautie Howard Sr. and Molly Crager. He is also preceded in death by his brother David.
Red was one of the best Carpenters around. He also served in the United States Army. Red is survived by his wife Clauda Howard of Brownsville. Sons Travis Howard (Jenny) of Brownsville, Jacob Howard of Bowling Green and Matthew Howard (Shelbi) of Brownsville. Daughter Judith Mellencamp (Josh) of Roundhill. Grandchildren, Tucker, Tate, Taylor, Scarlette, Lucas, Ryley, Daniel, Marybeth, Geraldlynn, and Donavan. Sisters, Bonnie (Eddie), Penny (Toby), Vickie (Cliff), Deborah (Bob) and Pam (Donnie). Several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins. Mother-In-Law and Linda Weme and a Brother-In-Law Kenneth Gentry.
Red requested to be cremated with a private service at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.
Commented