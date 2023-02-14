Bowling Green - Little Mr. Maverick Tyler Pierce was needed at Heaven's Gate much sooner than expected. He was born July 31, 2019, to the parents of Derek Pierce & Chelsea Embry Pierce. He had a big heart, was a fighter, and loved deeply. He made lots of friends while he was sick and won the hearts of so many along the way.
He is survived by his parents; sister, Shayne "Ellie" Kieffer; Maternal Grandparents, Tracy Embry (Cindy) and Pam Embry (Tommy); Paternal Grandparents, Randall Cummings (Erika) and Amie Gammon Watkins (Paul); Maternal Great Grandparents, Damon Embry (Velma) and Christy Davis; Paternal Great Grandparents, Paula Richey, Dora Faye Bratcher, and Andy Kieffer (Lisa); and Great Great Grandfather, Willard Bratcher. Also leaving to cherish his sweet memory is an aunt, Andrea Hagan; uncles, Devin Cummings, Maddox Cummings, Chanuncey Embry, Hunter Burton and many cousins. Maverick and his family was blessed with a host of Facebook Prayer Followers. Services for Maverick will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Plum Springs Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Hardy & Son Funeral Homes is honored to be in charge of the arrangements.
