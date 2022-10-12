Bowling Green - Mavis Wood Harston, 93, of Bowling Green, KY passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Cal Turner Rehab & Specialty Care. She was a homemaker, retired auditor for General Electric, former Worthy Grand Matron of Commonwealth of Ky and Worthy Matron of Scottsville Chapter #60 O.E.S.
Mavis was a longtime member of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church where she served faithfully prior to her move to Bowling Green, where she attended Eastwood Baptist Church and was an active member of the Widows Class, and lifetime member of Jolly Homemakers.
She raised four children with strong work ethics and keen appreciation for her superb meals. She thought chocolate should follow every meal! Her fudge achieved fame among church members , fellow workers, her entire extended family and friends who played Bridge and Shanghai. Cooking was her love language and fiscal economy her badge of honor. Mom was fiercely loyal to family members. She dutifully cared for her aging parents, mother-in-law and husband. However, we all know her favorite people were under 2 years of age.
She was the daughter of the late Maxie and Texann Wood and wife of the late William Eugene Harston, Sr. She is survived by 2 sons: Dr. William E. "Gene" Harston, Jr. (Deborah), Bowling Green and Dr. Phil Harston (Jana), Charlotte, NC; 2 daughters: Pat Harston McGuffey, Esq. (Ken) PhD, Indianapolis and Dr. Pam Harston, Louisville; 1 brother: Stanley Wood (Terrie), Bowling Green, 2 sisters: Barbara Stinson, Gamaliel and Mary Pergrem (Dwayne), Spartanburg, SC; 1 sister-in-law: Doris Wood, Fountain Run, KY; 8 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Marjorie Wood Thompson; a brother, Charles Wood and brother-in-law, Billy Stinson.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Goad Funeral Home with Pastor Greg Swack officiating and burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday and 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday at GoadFuneral Home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church or Gideons International and may be made at Goad Funeral Home. www.goadfh.com
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.