Franklin, KY - Mr. Max Wilhite, age 72, of Franklin, KY passed away on Monday, April 12th, 2021 at 10:20 PM in Franklin, KY at his residence. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 15th, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Friday, April 16th, 2021 from 6:00 AM to 8:00 AM at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Franklin, KY.
Visitation will continue at First Baptist Church, Franklin, KY on Friday, April 16th from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Funeral service will be held immediately following on Friday, April 16th, 2021 at 11:00 AM with burial to follow in Sulphur Spring Cemetery in Simpson County, KY with military rights by the Simpson County Honor Guard.
Max was born on December 11, 1948 in Princeton, IN to the late Carl Wilhite, Jr. and the late Dorris Gwaltney Mattingly. He is also preceded in death by a son, Michael Patrick Wilhite; a sister, Elizabeth Mattingly Berman; and step-mother, Jean Wilhite.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Allison (Burrell) Wilhite; 2 children, Matthew Wilhite (Dyan) of Franklin, KY and Abby Raines (Paul) of Franklin, KY; 4 grandchildren, Ellyson Wilhite, Owenn Wilhite, J.P. Raines and Kerston Raines; a sister, Melissa Parsons of Scottsdale, AZ; 3 brothers, Gerald Wilhite of Bowling Green, KY, William Mattingly, Jr. of OK and Richard Mattingly of FL; he was loved by several brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
Max was a 1966 graduate of Franklin-Simpson High School. He proudly served as a Fire Control Technician in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1974. Max attended St. Mary Catholic Church and attended First Baptist Church, Franklin, KY. He retired as a Systems Engineer for Logan Aluminum in Lewisburg, KY. Max was a member of Franklin-Simpson Parks Board, the American Legion and a past president of the Franklin-Simpson Baseball Boosters. He enjoyed playing golf, going hunting, coaching baseball and any activities associated with his children and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy are to be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd. Bowling Green, KY 42104 or the Simpson County Honor Guard, P.O. Box 1043, Franklin, KY 42135-1043.
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.