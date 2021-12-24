...Gusty Southwesterly Winds Today...
Gusty southwesterly winds are expected to continue through most
of today with gusts of 25 to 35 mph possible. Be sure to secure
loose outdoor items such as lawn furniture and holiday
decorations. Additionally, use caution if traveling in a high
profile vehicle, especially on east to west oriented roadways.
Scottsville - Maxie Reed "Bubby" Brown, age 81, died Thursday December 23, 2021 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.
Born in Taylorsville, IL to the late Joe Clayton Brown and Zona D Bradley Brown, Maxie grew up in Allen County where he graduated in 1960. He received a basketball scholarship to Campbellsville University and later attended Bowling Green Business College. A farmer by trade he never stopped being a Patriot trading in his jersey number 24 for his bus number 24, Maxie was team bus driver and scorekeeper for the Patriot basketball and football program and the Lady Patriot basketball team. Work experiences were at Scottscraft, G. E., A. O. Smith and Allen County Board of Education and memberships included Scottsville Baptist Church, Allen County Conservation District board member for 45 years, former Allen Co. Jaycee and former Allen Co. Young Farmers.
He is survived by his wife Ann Watts Brown of Scottsville, his daughter Melanie Harston (Randy) of Scottsville, granddaughter Ann-Kathryn Landers (Marcus) of Scottsville, two great granddaughters Katy Beth Landers and Olivia James Landers and his sister Carrie Richards of Scottsville.
Visitation will be Sunday December 26, 2021 from 12:00 to 7:00 PM and Monday from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the T. W. Crow & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be Monday December 27, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the T.W. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Crescent Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorial donations to the Scottsville Baptist Church.
