BOWLING GREEN — Maxie Simmons, 73, of Bowling Green passed away Friday, June 16, 2023, at Hospice House. He was born November 11, 1949 in Warren Co.
He was preceded in death by his parents Alvin Simmons and Christine Nugent Simmons, a brother Dale J. Simmons and a sister Betty Ford.
Maxie was a retired inspector at Holley Carburetor, having worked there for over 40 years. He never met a stranger and loved going out being with his friends.
Survivors include his wife Devonia Pedigo Simmons, step-son Michael Basham (Michelle) and step daughter Sherry Nichols. Three sisters Joy Rountree, Brenda Herrington and Maxine King. Seven precious grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren also survive.
Memorial services will be Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 3:00 pm at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until service time at the funeral home on Thursday. The family chose cremation.
Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
