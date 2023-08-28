BOWLING GREEN — Maxine Dean Stokes went to her heavenly home on August 25, 2023. The Eureka Springs, Arkansas native was born on October 19, 1930 to the late Ira and Rhoda Dean. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son John Stokes and siblings Lawrence Dean, Fred Dean, Mary Alice Terry and Clara Tomlinson.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Joe Stokes of Bowling Green, Kentucky; daughter, Jan Casada (Keith) of Woodburn, Kentucky; daughter in-law, Sherry Hale Stokes of Bowling Green, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Jennifer Barth (Heath) of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, Alan Casada (Emily), Justin Casada (Emily), Nicole Stokes, and John Stokes all of Bowling Green, Kentucky; eight great-grandchildren; sisters Oleta Kimbrough of O'fallon, Illinois, Bea Roy of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Freida Webb of Skiatook, Oklahoma; several dear nieces and nephews.
Maxine, a retired administrative assistant of Western Kentucky University, treasured traveling and spending time with her beloved husband. Other interests included sewing, reading, and watching WKU football and basketball games. Perhaps one of her greatest joys was being "Nana" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Maxine was a member of Living Hope Baptist Church. She dearly loved her Lord. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday until the funeral hour at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the local chapter of Gideons International.
