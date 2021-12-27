...Gusty Southwest Winds This Afternoon...
Gusts of 30 to 40 mph were measured early this afternoon and will
continue into the late afternoon hours. Use caution if traveling
on west to east oriented roadways, and be sure holiday decorations
are secure.
Hustonville - May Ruth (Ritter) Davis, age 94, formerly of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Greenwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bowling Green. She was born on August 26, 1927, the daughter of James Frank and Nettie B. (Gulley) Ritter. She was a member of Clementsville Church of Christ. She and her late husband Adrian Mitchell Davis were dairy farmers.
She is survived by one son, James Richard, and wife Trina Thomas Davis of Hustonville, Kentucky; one daughter, Sue (Davis) Miller and husband Roger of Bowling Green; three grandchildren, Melissa Miller Johnson of Bowling Green, Brandi Hartrum, and Ross Davis and wife Carrie both of Hustonville; six great-grandchildren also survive.
In addition to her parents and husband Adrian, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Estelle Ritter Sullivan, and an infant sister.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 28 at Bartley & Sons Funeral Home with burial to follow in the White Cemetery. Jason Page will officiate the service.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 28 from 10:30 a.m. until the time for the service at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated by the family to White Cemetery or Clementsville Cemetery, and these may be made at or mailed to the funeral home.
The family of Mrs. Ruth would like to extend a heartfelt "Thank You" to all of her caregivers and the staff of Greenwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their love and compassion for Mrs. Ruth in her final years.
Bartley & Sons Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. May Ruth Davis.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.