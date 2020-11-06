Clemson - Beloved mother Mayo Crisp passed away on the evening of November 3, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born on January 10, 1936 to the late George Oscar Lee and Maudie Mae Thomas Crisp in Morganton, NC.
She was extremely supportive and loving to her only child Debra. Ms. Crisp worked several jobs, often at the same time, to assist her daughter in reaching her goals. A lifelong admirer of law enforcement, she served as a crossing guard in Morganton, NC and Bowling Green, KY.
Ms. Crisp was a member of Chambers Chapel Baptist Church in North Carolina where she served as superintendent of Sunday School and president of the Junior Choir. Though she never officially joined other congregations, she was an active member of Hillvue Heights Church in Bowling Green KY from 2005 to 2016. There she served as a greeter in the church Visitor's Center. She was also a member of several Bible Study classes including the Class of Esther. Ms. Mayo as she was often called was known for her gentle spirit, wit and warmth by many in the congregation. Upon moving to Clemson, SC in 2016 she attended Newspring Church in Anderson and soon acquired the same reputation.
She passed along her love of books and civic spirit to her daughter. Ms. Mayo was also a lover of animals serving as ''Grandma'' to her beloved Pepper.
In addition to her daughter and grand-cat, she is survived by her brother George (Erika) Crisp of Olympia, WA; niece Michelle Achondo of Auburn, Washington; special cousins, Eddie Thomas and Billy (Ann) Thomas of Morganton, NC; and a host of other friends and relatives.
Memorial services will be held at later dates in Morganton, NC and Bowling Green, KY. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to either the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society No Kill Shelter at 1924 Louisville Road, P.O. Box 1456, Bowling Green KY 42102; or Alzheimer Association in her name.