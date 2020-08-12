Bowling Green - Mazel H. Stumbo, 92, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 while at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. A private service will be held for the family on Friday August 14, 2020. The arrangements are being handled by the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel located at 820 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green, KY.
Mazel H. Stumbo was born in McDowell, Kentucky to Ira & Gladys Hamilton on July 27, 1928. She attended school at McDowell H.S. She married Collis H. Stumbo on October 12, 1946 in McDowell, KY and were married 67 years at the time of Collis Stumbo's death in Nov, 2013. She graduated from the University of Kentucky, with a teaching degree. She was a teacher for several years in Fern Creek, Kentucky & Dearborn, Michigan, and a homemaker for the majority of her life.
Mazel H. Stumbo is preceded in death by Collis H. Stumbo (Spouse), Valarie Stumbo (Infant child), Ira & Gladys Hamilton (Parents), Harold Hamilton, Birchel Hamilton, and Maxie McMillen (Hamilton) (Brothers and Sister). Mazel H. Hamilton is survived by her three sons, Scott & DeAnne Stumbo, David & Lori Stumbo and Matthew and Stacy Stumbo, her grandchildren, Allie & Hannah Stumbo (Scotts Children), Zeke, Rae Ann & Zack (Davids Children), Jordan, Cody, Morgan & Madison (Matts Children) and two great grandchildren, Blakely and Brady (Jordan & Jessica's Children).
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be sent to Hospice of Southern Ky, located at 5872 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green, Ky 42104 in the form of a Donation in Mazel's honor. The family of Mazel H. Stumbo wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Nurses and Doctors at Greenview Medical Center and Hospice of Southern Kentucky for the care they provided her, in our Mother's final days.