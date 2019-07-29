Bowling Green - Megan Michelle (Hamilton) Davidson, entered this world 10/16/1984, departed too soon, less than a mile from home, to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, 7/27/2019. A graduate of Monroe County High School, she earned her Bachelors Degree in Nursing at WKU in 2007 and cared for patients at Greenview Regional Hospital in Telemetry and the Critical Care Unit, then went on to receive her Masters in Public Administration at WKU. Following the birth of her beautiful son, she was led to Broadway United Methodist Church where she found her true calling in ministry. Working tirelessly to help others and make Bowling Green a better place for all, she walked the walk of a true Christian and saw the good in everyone she met. Those who had the pleasure of her company knew her brilliant smile, her warm embrace and her true caring for all, especially those who had faltered on life's pathway. An instrumental part of Phoenix Rising and their efforts to shed light o! n human t rafficking, she also parsed her time to The Foundry to lift up the children of our community, Ministered as Chaplain to the less fortunate at HOTEL INC, shared her inspiration on the podcast "The Possible Life," and was Minister of Campus Life for Broadway United Methodist Church. She was preparing for Divinity education to become a pastor and had delivered many sermons to the congregation of the church that changed her life. Digging her hands into every uplifting project in her community, she helped establish the First Annual Lip Sync Battle to benefit the Mobile Grocery, supported the Stuff The Bus campaign, led the Q Commons seminars, volunteered for Lil Angels Attic and inspired all those around her to be kind to one another. Through her final crowning achievement as Chairperson of The Housing Authority's Mobile Grocery, she helped to provide access to affordable food for those unable to reach a market. Named as one of the "40 Under 40" in Warren County, anywhere M! egan was involved, "She was either pushing it or pulling it" with verve and absolute joy. Her outer beauty heralded the inner grace that she freely shared with all. Her infectious laugh and Monroe County accent made her the BRITE WHITE LITE (accent on the "I") that shone over all of Bowling Green. Everyone who knew her enjoyed her unconditional love and compassion. Words cannot express the grief and devastation caused by her sudden and tragic passing. Only God deserves the beautiful soul passed to Him on this day. She is survived by her husband, Randall P. Davidson, M.D. and their son Andrew (Drew) Thomas Davidson, age 7, of Alvaton, sons Lucas Wayne Davidson of Bowling Green and Tyler Forrest Davidson of Franklin, KY, her parents Vicky Jo and Dwaine Barnett of Tompkinsville, KY, Greg Hamilton and Sophia Mink of Tompkinsville, KY, sisters Morgan Smith (husband Landon), Chelsea Mink and Laura Hamilton of Tompkinsville, KY, brothers Jordan Mink of Bowling Green, Grant Hamilton, ! Jack Hami lton and Drew Hamilton, all of Tompkinsville, KY, grandparents Ruth Woods and Wilma Murphy of Tompkinsville, KY, and Emmart and Louise Barnett of Bowling Green, and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by grandfathers Willis Woods and Norman Hamilton, and grandmothers Laura Hamilton and Willa Dean. Funeral services are under the direction of J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel and will be conducted at Broadway United Methodist Church, Melrose Campus, with visitation on Tuesday July 30 from 1:00 to 8:00 PM, and again on Wednesday, July 31 from 8:00 to 11:00 AM. Funeral service will be at 11:00, followed by visitation at First Baptist Church in Tompkinsville from 3:00 to 5:00 PM. Interment will follow at the Monroe County Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to The Mobile Grocery, The Foundry or to HOTEL INC, her most cherished organizations, to keep her legacy alive and make Bowling Green a better p! lace for all.
