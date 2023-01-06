Bowling Green – Ms. Melanie Smith, age 56, of Bowling Green, KY, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green.
A memorial service is scheduled to be conducted on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM at Cone Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will begin at 2:00 PM until time of service at 4:00 PM.
Melanie was born July 29, 1966, to Earnest and Cynthia Smith who survive and reside in Bowling Green, KY. She is also survived by her son, Andrew Mauney (Helen) of Blacklick, OH; brother, Trey Smith (Dianne) of Nashville, TN; nieces, Katelyn and Larissa Smith.
She was in the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and earned her Masters from Eastern Illinois University (Charleston, IL) and from WKU. She was a board member of Habitat for Humanity and volunteered at Shaker Museum at South Union and Potter Children’s Home. She did work for the Hobson House and was a Conservative American Ladies Member. She was also a committee member for the Republican County Executive and the Landmark Association. Melanie loved reading and watching mysteries.
