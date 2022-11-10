Bowling Green – Melba Jean (Lee) Trout, 84, of Owensboro, KY, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at The Heartford House while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born September 7, 1938, in Ava, IL, to the late Tony and Pearl (Woodside) Lee. She married the love of her life, Vernon (Ray) Trout in 1959. They had two sons, Tony and Timothy, and three adopted children, Paul, Phil, and Shirley. Melba retired from Professional Tax Services in Bowling Green, KY and was a member of New Life Assembly of God (First Assembly of God) until she moved to Owensboro, where she attended First Assembly of God. Melba loved the Lord with all her heart and her relationship grew with her savior throughout her life. She was blessed with a large family, including several grandchildren and great grandchildren, and she was passionate about loving them, helping them, and spending as much time as she could with them. She enjoyed traveling with fellow retirees and playing piano in her fr ee time, and she was particularly fond of Twinkies, ice cream, and loving on her ‘boys’ (dogs). Her family and friends all loved Melba’s kind and compassionate spirit, and she was known for her quick wit and infectious smile. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon (Ray) Trout; her son, Tony Trout; her siblings, Wanda Craig, John Lee, and Ruth Ann Osborn and many nieces and nephews. Melba is survived by her children, Timothy Trout (Caryn), Paul Trout (Sue), Phil Trout, and Shirley Trout; grandchildren, Tony Trout Jr. (Natalie), Dana Ray Trout (Austin), Chelsea Shadwick (Matthew), Meg Tully (Brian), Matthew-Jon Kitchens, Kate Ellsworth (Matthew), Cayla Meyer (Tyler), Tiffany Wilhelmsen (Torren), Tara Gray (Clint), and Chris Tully (Sarah); great grandchildren, Jonas, Cormac, Colson, Cameron, Avalee, Emma, Benjamin, Peyton, and Baby Meyer; and many nieces and nephews. The funeral service for Melba will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, at JC K irby & Son Funeral Chapels and Crematory in Bowling Green, KY, with Rev. Ron Thorn officiating. Burial will follow at the grave site. Visitation will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First Assembly of God, 2805 W 4th Street Owensboro, KY 42301 or MD Association at www.mda.org. Memories and condolences for the family of Melba Trout may be left at www.jckirbyandson.com
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Funeral Homes
“Offering Compassionate Service and Advice during the most difficult of times.” The successful history of JC Kirby and Sons Funera…