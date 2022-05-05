Kingsland - Mrs. Melinda G. Mullis, age 81 of Kingsland, Ga., passed away on the morning of Sunday, May 1st, 2022 at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick, Ga.
Mrs. Mullis was born to Richard C. & Kathryn L. Topmiller Garrison on June 26th, 1940 in Bowling Green, Ky where she attended St. Joseph Catholic School. She had a passion for music at an early age, leading to her lifetime of service as an accomplished pianist and teacher of future generations. She met her husband in 1959, married in 1960 and moved to Kingsland where she raised her children and was an active member of many civic organizations. She was the Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church organist, pianist and music director for 50 years and was an integral part of the growth of the church in St. Marys. She also led the effort to create and establish the first Kingsland Library in the mid-1970s, ultimately resulting in her role as Chairman of the Camden County Library Board overseeing the planning and building of the county library in Kingsland. She later served as the Library Manager until her retirement in 1999. Among other civic activities, she proudly served as the Chairman of the Camden Relay For Life events. Her interests were varied and included reading, sewing, traveling to visit friends and family, and spoiling her feline companions.
Mrs. Mullis exhibited her strong Christian faith throughout her life and strived to set an example of love and compassion in all she did. She was particularly devoted to her family, and she ensured that everyone she encountered received a smile and a warm embrace.
Mrs. Mullis is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Tommy) Sailors of St. Marys, Ga.; her sons, Michael (John Ettare) Mullis of Castro Valley, Ca., Richard A. (Olivia Wilburn) Mullis of Sunnyvale, Ca., Mark F. Mullis & Steve Rodgers both of St. Marys, Ga.; her sister, Nancy Sullivan of St. Louis, Mo.; her brothers, Neal (Anita) Garrison of Louisville, Ky. & Edwin Garrison of Eustis, Fl.; her grandchildren, Katie (Patrick) Steck of Austin, Tx., Sarah (Gabe) Sainz of Austin, Tx., Harris Sailors of St. Marys, Ga. & Paul Wilburn of Sunnyvale, Ca.; her sister-in-law, Nellie (Jerry) Wold of Jacksonville, Fl.; and several nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, Mrs. Mullis joins her husband, Roscoe H. Mullis, her sisters-in-law, Katie Garrison & KB Garrison and her brothers-in-law, Art Sullivan and Ray Mullis in Heaven.
A visitation will be held for Mrs. Mullis on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022 from 4-6 pm at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in St. Marys, Ga. A Funeral Mass will be held at the church at 11am on Thursday, May 5th, 2022 with Father Mariusz Fuks presiding. Interment will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Mrs. Mullis' honor to Our Lady Star of the Sea Building Fund, Hospice of the Golden Isles or the Camden County Humane Society.