Bowling Green – Melinda Jo Howell Jones age 52 of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully surround by her loving family and friends Monday evening at the Medical Center. She was born in Bowling Green to the Late Ivan Howell and Myrlene Lightfoot Kirby. Melinda retired from the Bowling Green Police Department Investigations Unit. Melinda was a member of the Friendship Community Church. She was a graduate of Warren Central High School class of 1987 and a graduate of the Police Academy at Richmond.
Melinda is survived by her husband of 10 years, Todd Jones, a son, Shane Jones (Lauren). Her Aunt, Gloria Lightfoot, Mother-In-Law, Shirley Jones, all of Bowling Green Sister-in-law, Lorre Berres (Greg), of Nashville and a brother-in-law, Howie Jones of Bowling Green. Along with her lifetime friends. a niece, Evan (Jim) and a nephew, Mathew. Faithful loving little dog, Demi.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Thursday and after 9:00 am Friday at J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral will be at 1:00 pm Friday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Martha’s Chapel Cemetery in the Boyce Community