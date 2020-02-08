Bowling Green - Melisa Clairion Dockery, 54, of Chapel Hill, TN passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, TN. The Butler County native was a daughter of the late Edward Forshee and Brenda Law Taylor (Paul), who survives.
Melisa was of the Christian faith and loved nature. She was a loving daughter, mother and grandmother. She was a graduate of Butler County High School and was the owner and operator of Melisa's Cleaning Services.
Her survivors include two sons, Robert Dockery and Corey Dockery (Kayla); one daughter, Brenden Mills (Chase); one sister, Cheryl House (Kenny); four grandchildren, Brayden Mills, Maci Mills, Isabella Dockery, and Parker Dockery; and her significant other, Doug Reece.
Funeral services will be on Monday, February 10 at 1:00 pm at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Barren River Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, February 10 from 11:00 am until time of service at the funeral home.
