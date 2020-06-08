Bowling Green - Mellanie Newman Wheeler, 53, of Bowling Green, passed away at Jewish Hospital Louisville, KY on June 7, 2020 with her beloved family by her side. She was born January 3, 1967 in Bowling Green, KY.
She was the daughter of Robert A. Newman and Mable F. Newman of Bowling Green.
Mellanie attended Bowling Green High School and graduated from B.G. Technology Center. She was employed by The Medical Center in Bowling Green as a radiologic technologist for 30 years.
She loved people and never met a stranger. She was bright hearted with an infectious smile and laugh that made you love her. She loved to tell a good joke and was the life of the party. Most of all, she loved her children, family and friends.
She will be missed forever by all that knew her and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Grace M. Pennington and Herman G. Pennington; paternal Grandparents, Ethel Newman and Everett Newman.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by a son, Ryan A. Wheeler of Bowling Green, KY; a daughter, Erin M. Wheeler of Bowling Green, KY; two brothers, Stephen A. Newman (Kim) of Franklin, TN and Joey Violette (Shelia) of Bowling Green, KY; a sister Kathy Pruett (Randy) of Bowling Green, KY; her friend and former spouse, Eric Wheeler; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was a member of the Church of Christ.
Private funeral service will be on Friday, June 12, at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, June 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
