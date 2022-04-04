Bowling Green – Melvin J. Williams, 86 passed away April 2, 2022 at the Hospice House. He is survived by is wife of 27 years, Terry Lynn Baker. He is also survived by his adopted granddaughters, Miranda Price and Myra ((Adam) Sliger. Born and raised in Chicago, after graduating from Lane Tech High School, Mel apprenticed as a Tool and Die maker and made that his career until retiring in 2003. After moving to Bowling Green, he worked part-time as an apartment complex maintenance supervisor. Mel has three adult children and four adult grandchildren by his previous wife. Arrangements provided by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. Cremation was chosen, with a memorial to be held at a later date.