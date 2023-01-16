Meredith “Davis” Miles, age 74, passed away peacefully, on January 5, 2023, at his home in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was born in Decatur, Alabama, on October 7, 1948, to Floyd O. “Dick” Miles and Claudia B. Miles. Davis was a graduate of Austin High School, Decatur, Alabama, where he played on the baseball and basketball teams and was a member of the chorus.