Meredith “Davis” Miles, age 74, passed away peacefully, on January 5, 2023, at his home in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was born in Decatur, Alabama, on October 7, 1948, to Floyd O. “Dick” Miles and Claudia B. Miles. Davis was a graduate of Austin High School, Decatur, Alabama, where he played on the baseball and basketball teams and was a member of the chorus.
He worked for General Motors at the Saginaw plant in Decatur, Alabama, and transferred to the Corvette plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, where he later retired. Davis was a member of the local UAW 2164. He also was a former Deputy with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department in Decatur, Alabama. Davis enjoyed spending time and talking with his many friends and family. He was an avid sportsman and passionate about his team, Alabama, thus, earning him the nickname “Alabama” by his Bowling Green neighbors.
He also enjoyed fishing, baseball, football and golf, spending countless hours on the golf course with his friends. Davis was known for his deep faith and love of gospel music and could often be found in his man cave listening to his music with his beloved dog, Packy, and visiting with his friends and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Claudia Miles, his wife, Delborah Miles, his brother and sister-in-law, Norman W. Miles, Sr. and Mary Chenault Miles, his nephews, Norman Miles, Jr. and Michael Patrick Duffy. Davis is survived by his niece, Jenna Stephens (Jeff) of Panama City Beach, Florida, his nephew and niece, Payton Duffy and Brittany Duffy, both of Panama City Beach, Florida. He is also survived by his step-daughter, Kimberly Gowen (Chris) of Bowling Green, Kentucky, step-granddaughters, Taylor Gowen Flint of Nashville, Tennessee, and Kady Gowen of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service for Davis, “Alabama”, will be held on January 31, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at J. C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapels, 820 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green Kentucky. The family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.
