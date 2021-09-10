Bowling Green - Mernie Sue Sensenig of Oakland, KY died on September 3, 2021 from complications of the COVID virus. She was 71 years old.
Preceded in death by her husband of 36 years Wayne and her father Gale Hudnall; Mernie Sue is survived by her children Jacob (Sarah) and Aaron Sensenig; granddaughter Junia Sensenig and her brother Jerry Hudnall (Sue E.).
A graveside service will be held for family at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in Riverside, KY on Thursday Sept. 16 at 2:00pm.
In lieu of flowers gifts can be made in Mernie Sue's honor to Trinity Baptist Church, 319 East Mulberry Ave., San Antonio, TX 78212.