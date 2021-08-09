Bowling Green – Michael Christopher Brandon, 55, of Bowling Green passed away on August 8, 2021 at The Medical Center. The Paragould, AR native is the son of Larry Eugene Brandon and Joyce Bassett Hoskins, who survives. Mr. Brandon honorably served in the United States Navy and was a Sales Manager at Campbell Chevrolet. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Loretta Brandon; one daughter, Lauren Hope Brandon; one son, Christian Conner Brandon; four step-children, James Paul (Shallan), Travis Bradley, Alison Bradley, and Andrea Nicole Kinser; two grandchildren, Kinsey Paul and Kannon Spicer; one sister, Kelly Brandon; two brothers, John David Hoskins and Jason Andrew Hoskins. Funeral services are scheduled at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Graveside services will take place at Finch Cemetery in Paragould, AR.
