Alvaton, KY - Michael Clifford Graf, age 70, of Alvaton passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022 at his residence. The Elizabethtown, Kentucky native was born March 25, 1952 to the late Albert C. Graf and Deann Bevans Graf. He was a business partner of National Standard Parts in Pensacola, FL., was a life member and former Commander from 2005-2006 of VFW Post 1298, he was a life member of American Legion Post #23, life member of AMVET Post 130, and a 32 Degree Mason in the Goshen Lodge.
Survivors include his fiancée Donna Mathews (wife); son, Jason Graf (Abbey); daughter, Lindsey Wells (Andy); step-daughter, Abby Spears (Jake); sister, Susan Graf; brothers, John Endacott (Pam) and Brooks Endacott (Nicole); grandson, Charles Graf; step-granddaughters, Scarlett Bunch and Ruby Alexander; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service will be conducted at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in New Mt. Gilead Cemetery in Allen County, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, April 1 with a military walk-through at 7:30 p.m. Visitation Saturday will be from 8:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at the funeral home.
