Michael Cortez Patterson, age 48, passed away Wednesday January 25, 2023 in Bowling Green, KY. The Bowling Green native was the son of Lawrence William Patterson Jr. and the late Angela Carol Patterson.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Lawrence and Maddie Patterson and A.C. and Annie (Munk) Lewis and his brother-in-law, William Ivory.
Michael was a beloved member of the Overhead Door family for over 30 years, starting in his teens unloading trucks and working his way up to lead technician. He had an infectious smile and laugh, he loved his family and friends, riding his Harley, traveling, playing poker and watching wrestling and "Street Outlaws" with his girls. When he wasn't riding his Harley, he spent his time mowing grass with his daddy.
In addition to his father, Michael is survived by his two daughters, Keyasha Patterson and Shiyaan Gilbert, grandson, Omari Calhoun, his sister Chiquita "Kita" Ivory, step-sister Danielle Conger and step-brothers, Aaron Tinsley and Chris Tinsley, loving girlfriend, Crystal Harrod, his work partner, Austin McKinney and several nieces and nephews. Michael had a special bond that went as deep as family with his boss and friend, Jana Boswell and loved his friend Taylor Boswell, who he referred to as his special little sister.
Visitation will be Monday January 30, 2023 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at the State Street Baptist Church with funeral service at 1:00 PM with Rev. Shawn Sales officiating. Burial will follow in the Plainview Cemetery. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel have been entrusted with arrangements.
