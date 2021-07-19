Franklin – Michael David Hargis, 64, of Franklin, KY passed away on December 17, 2020. The Bowling Green, KY native was born March 14, 1956. He was preceded in death by his parents Otis Merle and Joyce Faye McDonald Hargis. Michael was a 1974 graduate of Warren Central High School. Most of his life was spent as a mechanic, as a career and a hobby. He enjoyed adding to his collection of cars and car parts.
Michael was a loving son, brother, father and grandfather “Poppy.” His survivors include four daughters; Christina Dawes, Candace Hargis-Davis (Cain), Shannon Hargis, Emily Hargis; one son, William Noah Hargis; four grandchildren; Lily Tran, Evan Dawes, Oliver & Riley Herrington, two sisters; Deborah Sutherlin (Don), Sharon Shulman (Mark) and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 24th 1:00-4:00 PM at the Rich Pond Baptist Church, 200 Brad Avenue, Bowling Green, KY 42104. Per his request, this is a casual gathering with family and friends as we share stories and celebrate his life.