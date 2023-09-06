BOWLING GREEN – Michael Dillon Chambliss, 28, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023 in Bowling Green, KY. The Alvaton native was born November 14, 1994 to Randy and Peggy Chambliss of Alvaton, KY, who both survive.
Dillon was a proud graduate of South Warren High School where he spent many years after graduation doing one of his favorite things, coaching football.
He later graduated from Western Kentucky University with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education. He was an extremely proud father to Doss and uncle to Anna Jo.
His favorite thing to do was spend time with his family, but the thing he loved the most was watching football with his friends and his dad. Dillon was a very fierce and loyal friend who loved deeply.
Dillon is preceded in death by grandfather Douglas Forshee, uncle Mike Forshee, sister Marian Edmunds, and grandparents Eddie Joe and Anna Chambliss.
Survivors include his parents, Randy and Peggy Chambliss, his son Doss Andrew, sister Morgan Pendley (Daniel) and niece Anna Jo.
He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday, September 6, 2023 and Thursday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM Thursday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial in the Bowling Green Gardens Cemetery.
