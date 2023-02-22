Bowling Green – Michael Drake Dodson Jr., age 61 of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 12 in Horse Cave, Kentucky at the Signature Health Care and Rehab Center. Mike was born in Bowling Green to the late Michael Drake Sr. and Dorothy Owens Dodson.
Mike is also preceded in death by a brother, Todd Dodson. Mike is a graduate of Bowling Green Sr. High School, Class of 1979 and managed restaurants here in the Bowling Green area.
Mike is survived by his daughter; Dr. Addie Mae Dodson Kemble and her husband Benjamin of Los Angeles, California; His son, William Christopher Dodson of Baton Rouge, LA; his brother, Jonathan Dodson and his wife Debbie; and a niece Lillie all of Bowling Green. Mike has his first granddaughter Winslow Idella Lee Kemble, who will make her appearance in May. He is survived by his beloved sweetheart of 47 years, Marcia Hall Dodson of Bowling Green.
Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 am until 11:30 am Saturday, February 25th with the Celebration of Mike’s Life starting at 11:30 am at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the facility that took such great care of Mike. This can be made to Signature Healthcare of Hart County. Care of activities for the residents.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.