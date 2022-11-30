Bowling Green – Michael Edward Merry, age 64, died Sunday, November 27, 2022 at his residence.
Born to the late James Fredrick and Mary Emily (Williams) Merry in Dayton, OH. Michael grew up in St. Louis, MO. And moved to Bowling Green, KY. in 1999. He received his Associate Degree from Florissant Valley C. C, Bachelor Degree from Washington University in St. Louis and Masters Degree from Eastern Michigan University.
Michael was an active member of Hillvue Heights Church, a charter Member of the Cave Country HOG Chapter and Black Belt Certified ASQ member. Michael’s hobbies included disc golf, painting, leatherwork, being out in nature, gardening, riding his motorcycle, music and concerts.
He is survived by his wife Pamela Ann (Cooper) Merry, children Kimberly Benz (Buzz), Lindsey Merry, Patrick Merry, Emily Daugherty (Jordon), grandchildren, Brittany, Anthony, Matthew, Deanna, Sylar, Harmony and Judah, brothers Rick, Jeff and Brian, loving son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.
Visitation will be 4:00 – 8:00 PM Thursday and Friday 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Friday, December 2, 2022 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hillvue Heights REACH Center.
