BOWLING GREEN – Michael Edward Salsman, age 69, died Thursday, September 7, 2023 at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin, TN. The Louisville, Kentucky native was the son of the late Edward Cecil Salsman and Edna Russ Salsman.
He is preceded in death by one sister, Bonnie Richardson.
Michael was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and taught Sunday school for 46 years.
He was a proud United States Air Force Veteran, an all-state high school football player, and coached youth sports in Bowling Green for many years.
Michael was a lover and a fighter in all that he did, and always fought for and loved the Lord, his wife and his children. He fought his final battle against cancer valiantly for more than three years. Michael was a long-time Realtor and auctioneer in the greater Bowling Green area, and founded Salsman Realty & Auction which he ran with his wife for many years.
He is survived by his wife Elinor Dunn Salsman, sons, Micah Salsman (Kate) & John Salsman, daughters Heidi Flannery (Chad) & Karen Anne Sinkhorn (Jacob), sisters Linda Davis (Reggie), Diane Bell (Buddy), and Joyce Shipp (Steve); nine grandchildren Savannah, Caroline, Sawyer, Raina, Jude, Saylor, Hailey, Ethan & Piper; along with several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 10, 2023 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel and Monday, from 11:30 AM until service time at 1:30 PM at Eastwood Baptist Church with burial to immediately follow in Fairview Cemetery II. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Eastwood Baptist Church in Michael’s honor.
