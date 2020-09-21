Bowling Green - Michael Glenn Wilson, 57 of Bowling Green passed peacefully with family at his bedside on September 19. The Warren County native was a son of the late Nancy Dye Wilson. Mike was maintenance director for Hardy & Son Funeral Home, a member of First Baptist Church, a friend of Bill W, a self employed electrician and house director of New Beginnings Recovery Home. Mike was an inspiration to so many with his words of wisdom and his early morning test messages to get your day started. At night his favorite saying was "IT'S BEEN A GREAT DAY". Left to cherish his memory is his son, Daniel Wilson; a grandson, Archer Wilson and all friends of Bill W and his sister, Angela Lee and his co-workers at the funeral home.
Funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. Friends may attend a walk through visitation on Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Mask are required inside the funeral home.