Smiths Grove – Michael J. Page, 60 of Smiths Grove died at his residence on Friday, July 2, 2021 He was a son of the late Arlie and Rebecca Susan Bradley Page. Mike was a retired production worker for Georgia Pacific, a member of the American Legion and Rock Castle Gun Club. He served in the U S Marine Corp. His survivors are his three sisters, Sharon Burns (Roger), Janet Riley (Jasper) and Lisa Page and his two brothers, Larry Page (Judy) and Gary Page (Renita); several loving nieces and nephews and his furbabies, Hobo, Munky and Holly Piper. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with a graveside service at 1 p.m. at Archie Newman Wilson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society, 1925 River St., Bowling Green, Ky 42101
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS