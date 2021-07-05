Smiths Grove – Michael J. Page, 60 of Smiths Grove died at his residence on Friday, July 2, 2021 He was a son of the late Arlie and Rebecca Susan Bradley Page. Mike was a retired production worker for Georgia Pacific, a member of the American Legion and Rock Castle Gun Club. He served in the U S Marine Corp. His survivors are his three sisters, Sharon Burns (Roger), Janet Riley (Jasper) and Lisa Page and his two brothers, Larry Page (Judy) and Gary Page (Renita); several loving nieces and nephews and his furbabies, Hobo, Munky and Holly Piper. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with a graveside service at 1 p.m. at Archie Newman Wilson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society, 1925 River St., Bowling Green, Ky 42101