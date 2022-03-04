Adel, IA - Michael L. Day, age 59 of Adel, Iowa, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2022, surrounded by Lisa and his brother, Adam, after a battle with lung and brain cancer. Funeral services were held on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Mike was born on November 28, 1962, in Story City, Iowa. He graduated from Dallas Center Grimes High School in 1981. Mike worked in the heating and cooling industry for 24 years. He enjoyed classic cars and taking his pride and joy, a 1966 Chevy pickup, to local car shows with his buddies. He was also proud of his 1971 Chevy Wrecker (Rat Wrecker), which belonged to his Grandpa Imlay, a 1986 Chevy IROC-Z28 Camaro (Red Dog Z) and 1967 Chevy Camaro (his dad's car). He enjoyed his snowmobile and annual snowmobile trips. If it had a motor and went fast, Mike would be on it. He and Lisa also enjoyed NASCAR weekend in Michigan for 17 years. He spent a lot of time tinkering in his man cave, drinking a beer and shining his vehicles and toys. He was known for his quick wit, sense of humor, and having a good time.
Mike is survived by his partner of 32 years, Lisa Sheehy; mother, Judith Tichenor of Bowling Green, Kentucky; brother, Adam (Natasha) Day of Beaver Dam, Kentucky; sister, Lynne Day of Colorado Springs, Colorado; uncle, Ron Imlay of Jewell, Iowa and nephew, Nicholas (Kristen) Day of Tucson, Arizona, and a host of friends. Mike never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles "Larry" Day, grandparents, Robert and Byrdie Imlay, Charles Ernest, and Bess Alice Day.
The family would like to thank the staff at John Stoddard Cancer Center, Mission Cancer + Blood, Unity Point Powell 3 and Kavanagh House for their care and words of comfort. You will forever hold a special place in our hearts.
