Bowling Green - Michael Lee Morris Jr. age 54, passed away Wednesday September 8, 2021 at the Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Bowling Green native was the son of the late Michael Lee Morris and Sue Satterfield Owen. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Bob and Betty Satterfield, his paternal grandfather Charles Morris and Uncle Bobby Satterfield (Wanda).
Michael was an avid UK and WKU basketball fan and an all-around sports enthusiast, Michael loved life and never meet a stranger. He was loved by all.
Michael is survived by his mother Sue Satterfield Owen (Steve) Aunt Donna Kreps (Mike) Uncle Dewey Satterfield (Ann) cousins Don Lee (Judy) and Beverly Childress (Kenneth) caregivers Martha Smith and Johanna Driver several nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation will be Monday September 13, 2021 from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM with Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial in the Bowling Green Gardens.