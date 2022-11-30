Bowling Green – Michael “Mike” Allen Wright peacefully left this world on November 25, 2022, to be with Jesus. He was met there with open arms by his parents, John Robert and Margaret Wright.
Mike leaves a legacy of love for his wife, Vicki Wright; his children, Annie West and Johnathan Wright; stepchildren, Angel Cardwell and Jennifer Shank; several grandchildren, Ellie and Gracie Trosper, Lennon Wright, Conner Shank, Rayna Smith, Tyler Reeves, Haley Rouse, Brent Cooper, Jessica Cooper; great-grandchildren, Kylea Alvey, Harlee Rouse, and Everlea Trosper (on the way); three siblings, Laura Wright, Tim (Terri) Wright, and Bobbie Johnson. Mike had several special nieces and nephews who he loved like his own.
Mike was a used car salesman by trade but by heart, he was a family man and loved humbly giving to others. He loved his wife, children, and grandchildren with his whole heart. Some would say he was “an unspoken hero”. Mike’s family’s fondest memories were spending time at the beach and boating at the lake. Mike was a true friend and will be remembered by so many people.
In lieu of donations, expressions of gratitude can be made to 13th Street Club House in c/o Mary Bouher in Bowling Green, KY. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to The Medical Center at Bowling Green. First, to the wonderful EMS for saving his life so he could say goodbye to and spend Thanksgiving with his family. And second, to two precious CCU nurses, Brooke Hammer and Elma Miropija.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
