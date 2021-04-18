Bowling Green - Michael "Mike" Glen Price, 65, of Bowling Green, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021. The Bowling Green native was born on April 17, 1956 to Betty Brooks Price and the late Glen Price. He was also predeceased by his wife, Laura Christine Warren Price.
He was a retired Bowling Green City firefighter, who achieved the rank of Captain. He also spent his time as a farmer and a carpenter. He was a member of Ebenezer Presbyterian Church.
Along with his mother, Mr. Price is survived by his daughter, Ashley Kane; two sons, Ty Brooks Price and Lauren Kane; a sister, Lisa Ellis (Ricky); an aunt, Naomi Givens; three grandchildren, Myla Gill, Easton Kane, and Axel Kane; and several cousins, nephews, and nieces.
Funeral services for Mr. Price are scheduled for Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 1 PM at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 20, 2021 from 3 - 8 PM at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home, and again on Wednesday from 11 AM until service time. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church Cemetery.