Lewisburg, TN – Mr. Michael Wade “Mike” Sherrell, 79, resident of Lewisburg and former resident of Bowling Green, Kentucky, died peacefully on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at his home behind the cattle guard. A Memorial Service will be conducted on Wednesday, November 3rd at 1:00 pm in the Chapel of Bills-McGaugh & Hamilton Funeral Home. The family welcomes friends on Wednesday from 10:00 am until service time at the funeral home. In Lieu of Flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions may be made in his name to In His Image Pregnancy Resource Center of Lewisburg, PO Box 1851, Lewisburg, TN 37091 A Bowling Green, Kentucky native, he was the son of the late J.C. “Shorty” Sherrell and the late Sarah E. Banton Sherrell. He was a devoted member of Christ Community Church of Lewisburg, and served the church as treasurer, Sunday school teacher, and trustee. Mr. Sherrell was an active member of the Santa Gertrudis Breeders, Inc., Marshall County, Tennessee Republican Party, Warren County, Kentucky Republican Party, and was treasurer and board member of In His Image Pregnancy Resource Center. Mr. Sherrell was also an avid UK Basketball fan. Survivors include his son, Mick Sherrell of Bowling Green, KY; daughter, Nichole Sherrell (Debbie Herald) of Bowling Green, KY; stepson, Douglass Donohue (Kayla Smith) of Oregon; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Lynda Green Sherrell and his eldest son, Ric Sherrell. Bills-McGaugh & Hamilton Funeral Home & Crematory of Lewisburg, TN is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be offered online at www.billsmcgaugh.com. (931) 359-2521
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
Built in 1929 displaying education progress 1792 through the closing of last rural school in country.
270-904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS