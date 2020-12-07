Bowling Green – Michael Ray Garrison, 46, of Franklin passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020. The Bowling Green Native is a son to Bonnie Tibbs Garrison and Timothy Garrison. Michael is a graduate of Bowling Green High School and employee of New Mather Metal Co. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Chase Anthony Singleton; a brother, Daniel Garrison (Rosie); four aunts, Cindy Cline (Richard), Pam Spinks (Alvin), Sharon Garrison, Gail Garrison (Tony); two cousins, Robin Burton and Richelle Cline; five nieces, Emily Garrison, McKayla Garrison, Jacklyn Anderson, Clarissa Bunch, and Bianca Bunch; and one nephew, Peyton Bunch. A private funeral will be held at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial at Fairview.
