Centertown – Michael Ray McCarty, 59, of Centertown, KY passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, KY. Mike was a native of Bowling Green and born on July 13, 1962. Mike was a self-employed craftsman for over 20 years and was an avid Kentucky Wildcat fan. He loved outdoors and especially hunting and fishing. Mike was a graduate of Bowling Green High School, attended Western KY University. While at Bowling Green High School he played the baritone in the high school band and was a lover of good music. Survivors include his parents James R. and Linda K. McCarty, his significant other Sabrina Fox, two brothers Joseph S. McCarty, DMD (Lisa) and Jonathan McCarty (Debbie). One niece Chelsea McCarty, a nephew Joseph McCarty (Ashli) and a great-niece Emerson James McCarty. Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 2:00 pm at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Wednesday, 11:00 am until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bowling Green Gardens.