Bowling Green – Michael Richard Bessette, Sr., 58 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Monday, September 27, 2021 at the Medical Center.
Michael was the son of the late Richard and Phyllis Moss Bessette and is preceded in death by a brother, Darrell Bessette. He was a registered nurse, a member of the Church of Christ , director veterans liaison for the SOKY Patriot and served in the U.S. Army.
His survivors include his daughter Brittany Bessette; his son, Michael Bessette II, mother of his children, Terri Bessette; two sisters, Kerry Sams (Steven) and Geneva Windham (Daniel); four brothers, Dale Bessette, Ronnie Ward (Debbie), Gregory Ward (Christina) and Ricky Bessette (Janie); his mother, Elizabeth Giammarco and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral service will be 12 noon Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation 4:30 -7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.