Bowling Green - Michael Robert Russell, age 40, passed away Saturday January 25, 2020 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green surrounded by his family and friends. Born in Bowling Green on December 12, 1979, Michael was the son of John Richard Russell (Judy) and Gloria Ann Russell (Bobby Cannon), who survive. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Margaret Russell and Cora Goodwin. Michael was an avid outdoorsman, a member of Victory Hill Church and a flooring contractor. He is survived by his wife Ashle Reynolds Russell, children; Jason Crowe, Dayhshia Miller and Paige Russell, brother; Jason Russell, several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and a whole host of friends. Visitation will be Wednesday January 29, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel and Thursday January 30, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at Victory Hill Church. Funeral Service will be Thursday January 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Victory Hill Church with burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens.