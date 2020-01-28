Bowling Green - Michael Robert Russell, age 40, passed away Saturday January 25, 2020 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green surrounded by his family and friends. Born in Bowling Green on December 12, 1979, Michael was the son of John Richard Russell (Judy) and Gloria Ann Russell (Bobby Cannon), who survive. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Margaret Russell and Cora Goodwin. Michael was an avid outdoorsman, a member of Victory Hill Church and a flooring contractor. He is survived by his wife Ashle Reynolds Russell, children; Jason Crowe, Dayhshia Miller and Paige Russell, brother; Jason Russell, several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and a whole host of friends. Visitation will be Wednesday January 29, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel and Thursday January 30, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at Victory Hill Church. Funeral Service will be Thursday January 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Victory Hill Church with burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Flowers & Gifts
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrest made in shooting deaths at O'Charley's
- Man who brought kids to BG for candy sales now faces human trafficking charges
- Police: BG man caught with drugs, fake money
- Simpson County educator tapped to join state's 'teacher ambassadors'
- Oscar Martin Cherry
- Lucille Reeder
- BGJHS coach accused of sexual communication with believed minor
- Longtime local retailer closing; Pier 1 store may be safe
- Recycling issues impacting all counties
- Russell Dewayne 'Rusty' Cooper
Commented