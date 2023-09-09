LOUISVILLE – Michael Terry Given passed away on Sept. 1, 2023 in Louisville, Ky. He was the son of Ken and Helen Given, who predeceased him and grew up in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Terry graduated from Western Kentucky University where he earned his B.A. and M.A. degrees. While going to WKU, he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity (“Thirteeners”). He taught in Atlanta, then later moved to Louisville where he became owner of Family Health & Retirement Services.