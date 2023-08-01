BOWLING GREEN – Michael Thomas Bullington, 76, of Bowling Green died Sunday, July 30, 2023 at his residence. The Warren County native was a son of the late James Robert Bullington, Sr. and Myrtle Sue Wilson Bullington.
He is preceded in death by a nephew, Kevin Bullington.
He was employed for FedEx, and Building Systems as foreman. He supervised the interior construction of Montana Grill and was a cabinet maker. He loved playing horseshoes, hunting and fishing.
Michael served in the U.S. Army and received the following medals, The Air Medal, The Bronze Star Medal and the Army Commendation Medal (First Oak Leaf Cluster) 1st Infantry Division as a sergeant.
His survivors include his daughter, Deanna Gott (John); six grandchildren, B.J. Hall (Angela), Nelson Gott, Chyanna Gott, Domminic Graham, Briana Hardin and A.J. Gott; several great-grandchildren, one brother, James Robert Bullington, Jr. (Valerie); two nieces, Kim Gregory and Brittany Butler (Adam) and several great nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
